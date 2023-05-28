Dump truck tips over in northwest Calgary

Three people were taken to hospital as a precaution after a dump truck tipped over in the northwest Saturday.

It happened at the intersection of Nolan Hill Drive and Symons Valley Parkway around 1:20 p.m.

The dump truck failed to negotiate a corner, hit a traffic light pole and tipped over, spilling its load on the road.

Everyone was OK.

The area was closed to traffic for a few hours, so crews could right the truck, tow it away and clean up the mess.