Early morning fire rips through 2 northeast Calgary homes

China and Russia's complicated friendship, explained

Chinese leader Xi Jinping just concluded a three-day visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a warm affair in which the two men praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship. It's a high point in a complicated, centuries-long relationship.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, delivers his speech as Chinese President Xi Jinping listens to him during their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow Kremlin, March 21, 2023. (Pavel Byrkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian missiles and drones

Ukraine's president posted video Wednesday showing what he said was a Russian missile slamming into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person, after Moscow's forces launched exploding drones before dawn that killed another seven at a student dormitory near Kyiv.

