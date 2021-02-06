Advertisement
Early morning house fire under investigation
Published Saturday, February 6, 2021 4:04PM MST
The fire that broke out along Huggard Road just south of Calaway Park remains under investigation.
CALGARY -- The investigation into what sparked a house fire early Saturday morning in Rocky View County continues.
The fire broke out at a home along Huggard Road just south of Calaway Park.
Fire crews from Rockyview County, Red Wood Meadows and other neighboring areas were at the scene.
EMS says no injuries were reported.