CALGARY -- Alberta’s education minister is expected to outline changes to the provincial curriculum Wednesday morning.

Adriana LaGrange appointed a review panel in August of 2019 to revamp and "enhance" the framework in all grade levels for both students and staff.

The Curriculum Advisory Panel is being chaired by Angus McBeath — a former superintendent for Edmonton Public Schools — and vice-chaired by Jen Panteluk, the former CEO of Junior Achievement of Northern Alberta and Northwest Territories.

Other members include NAIT president Glenn Feltham, former Deputy Minister of Alberta Education Keray Henke, and associate vice-president of academics for Red Deer College Paulette Hanna.

The goal of the panel has been to review the curriculum work done to date, globally endorsed practices, jurisdictional research and previous engagement feedback.

The panel also hopes to develop a new ministerial order on student learning which guides education in Alberta.

Although, LaGrange’s panel has received some criticism.

No active teachers or Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) members were appointed to the panel. The UCP effectively ended its agreement with ATA in curriculum development.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the former NDP government and designated the ATA as the lead on the six-year project.

LaGrange called the agreement "too restrictive".

ATA officials said it did not prevent the government from doing broader consultations and expressed concern about teachers’ involvement moving forward.

LaGrange said despite not having a seat on the panel, 350 teachers are still a part of the curriculum development group and her team has been in constant contact with the ATA.

The review panel will release its modern curriculum outline Wednesday morning in Calgary.

The next steps after that will include open consultations with parents, students and others. There is no date set for a full completion of the new curriculum, but LaGrange said her goal is to have elements in place "very, very soon".