Egg art on display at Calgary's Southcentre Mall

A colorful fundraiser, featuring a group of Easter eggs painted by local artists, is now on display at a Calgary mall.

Southcentre Mall's Pysanky for Peace exhibit, which begins Saturday, consists of five, oversized Easter eggs that were created with the help of pysanky expert Daena Diduck.

The art display will help kick off World Art Day in Calgary but also will eventually help Ukrainian refugees.

"This is a fundraiser in support of an organization that helps Ukrainian families coming to Alberta," said Alexa Dravelosa, marketing manager at Southcentre Mall.

The exhibit will be on display until April 30, at which time the eggs will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to the Ukrainian Canadian Social Services agency.

"We are hoping to raise $15,000," Dravelosa said. "The idea is that people can either participate in the auction or donate directly to (the organization)."

She says visitors to the mall love the designs on the eggs, but the exhibition is also bringing a lot of attention to the culture connected to the pysanky.

"This is an opportunity to look at the art and talk to their children to let them understand what is going on in the world."

Details about Ukrainian Canadian Social Services can be found here.