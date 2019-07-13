Eight people had a scary experience in an elevator at the Calgary Tower on Friday when they found themselves trapped and had to be transferred to another car through a scuttle hatch.

The Calgary fire Technical Rescue Team was called to the 100 block of 9th Avenue S.W. about 10:30 p.m. after the eight found themselves trapped.

After securing the elevator car, rescue crews used harnesses to pull each person up through a scuttle hatch in the ceiling, then they were transferred to another, parallel car and lowered inside, also through the scuttle hatch.

That elevator was then lowered safely to the ground level.

No injuries were reported.

Everyone else in the restaurant portion of the tower took the stairs down safely.