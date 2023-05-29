Elementary, high school students vote NDP in Student Vote Alberta simulation

Over 170,000 Alberta high school and elementary students participated in Student Vote Alberta (Photo: Twitter@CIVIX_Canada/Ronald_Harvey_School) Over 170,000 Alberta high school and elementary students participated in Student Vote Alberta (Photo: Twitter@CIVIX_Canada/Ronald_Harvey_School)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina