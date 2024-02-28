Elevated avalanche risk forces closure of Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C.
Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., due to avalanche risk.
The highway was closed in both directions at 11 a.m. MST Wednesday due to a "high avalanche hazard" between Townley Street and Anderson Road in Revelstoke to one kilometre west of Golden.
According to a Facebook post, the area around Revelstoke has had 40 centimetres of snow over the past 12 hours and more coming.
According to @driveBC, there’s no detour available.
Estimated time of re-opening is Thursday at noon PST. The website will update its status Thursday at 10 a.m.
For updates, go here.
