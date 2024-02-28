Elevated avalanche risk forces closure of Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C.

Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., due to avalanche risk.

The highway was closed in both directions at 11 a.m. MST Wednesday due to a "high avalanche hazard" between Townley Street and Anderson Road in Revelstoke to one kilometre west of Golden.

According to a Facebook post, the area around Revelstoke has had 40 centimetres of snow over the past 12 hours and more coming.

⛔️ CLOSURE UPDATE #BCHwy1 - the highway is now closed in both directions between #RevelstokeBC and #GoldenBC due to high #avalanche danger. No detours are available.

According to @driveBC, there’s no detour available.

Estimated time of re-opening is Thursday at noon PST. The website will update its status Thursday at 10 a.m.

