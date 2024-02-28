CALGARY
Calgary

    • Elevated avalanche risk forces closure of Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C.

    Over 140 kilometres of Highway 1 between Revelstoke, B.C. and Golden, B.C. were closed Wednesday due to avalanche risk. (Photo: X@DriveBC) Over 140 kilometres of Highway 1 between Revelstoke, B.C. and Golden, B.C. were closed Wednesday due to avalanche risk. (Photo: X@DriveBC)
    Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., due to avalanche risk.

    The highway was closed in both directions at 11 a.m. MST Wednesday due to a "high avalanche hazard" between Townley Street and Anderson Road in Revelstoke to one kilometre west of Golden.

    According to a Facebook post, the area around Revelstoke has had 40 centimetres of snow over the past 12 hours and more coming.

    According to @driveBC, there’s no detour available.

    Estimated time of re-opening is Thursday at noon PST. The website will update its status Thursday at 10 a.m.

    For updates, go here.

