Coaldale and District Emergency Services are on scene of a train derailment in Lethbridge County.

The train was travelling westbound Highway 4 when it derailed.

No one was injured and the cars are carrying canola.

“There is currently no danger to the public,” says Chief Administrative Officer Ann Mitchell. “Emergency crews are working hard at the scene and the public is asked to drive with caution in the area and observe posted detours.”

Both fire and police will be on scene for the next few hours which means Township Road 7-2 at Highway 4 is closed is closed until further notice.