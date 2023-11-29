Enbridge raising quarterly dividend next year as it expects business to grow
Enbridge Inc. is raising its dividend as it expects its business to continue to grow next year.
The company also reaffirmed its full year guidance for 2023 for earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation and distributable cash flow.
Enbridge says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 91.5 cents per share, effective with the dividend payable on March 1, 2024, up from 88.75 cents per share.
The increased payment to shareholders will come as the company expects 2024 adjusted EBITDA on its base business to total $16.6 billion to $17.2 billion. Distributable cash flow per share is expected between $5.40 and $5.80.
Enbridge says the ranges for 2024 represents growth of four per cent for its base business EBITDA and three per cent for its distributable cash flow compared with the midpoint of its 2023 guidance.
The guidance does not include the impact of the U.S. gas utility acquisitions announced in September that are expected to close during 2024.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.
Andre Dawson wants the Expos baseball cap taken off his Hall of Fame plaque
Andre Dawson wants to be immortalized in the Baseball Hall of Fame as a Chicago Cub – not a Montreal Expo.
U.S. military Osprey aircraft with 6 aboard crashes off southern Japan, at least 1 dead
A crew member who was recovered from the ocean after a U.S. military Osprey aircraft carrying six people crashed Wednesday off southern Japan has been pronounced dead, coast guard officials said.
Mediators look to extend truce in Gaza on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
International mediators worked Wednesday to extend the truce in Gaza, hoping the territory's Hamas rulers will keep freeing hostages in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further respite from Israel's air and ground offensive. It will otherwise expire within a day.
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Forty-one workers are rescued from a collapsed tunnel in India, a Liberal MP apologizes for linking the Conservative leader to shootings in Winnipeg and a town's residents will vote on Pride crosswalks. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Future barbers? Montreal high school students learn how to cut hair
A small group of Montreal high school students are completing a 10-week program on cutting hair, learning everything from basic techniques to what it's like to run a barber shop.
Alberta town to put proposed bylaw banning symbols such as Pride crosswalks, flags to plebiscite
A group in Westlock, Alta., is trying to ban crosswalks painted in rainbow colours and other symbols.
Edmonton
-
Oilers edge Golden Knights 5-4 in a shootout for third straight win
Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and added the shootout winner as the Edmonton Oilers got a measure of revenge for last year’s second-round playoff loss to Vegas, defeating the Golden Knights 5-4 on Tuesday night.
-
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council votes to give police and firefighters millions of dollars to address budget shortfalls
Vancouver city council voted Tuesday to give the Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services millions of dollars to make up for budget shortfalls related to payroll expenses.
-
B.C. planned to send 50 cancer patients per week to the U.S. It has sent a fraction of that
Leah Rowntree was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in April, shortly before B.C. announced it would send patients like her to Bellingham, Washington for radiation therapy. On Tuesday, Rowntree had her first radiation treatment. But she chose to pay for it in Houston, Texas, not trusting the B.C. system to get her into treatment in the province—or in Bellingham—in time.
-
Construction beginning on project that aims to ease Highway 1 gridlock in Fraser Valley
Preliminary work is now underway to widen a section of Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley.
Atlantic
-
'They’re going to be cold this winter': No sign of promised pallet shelters for Halifax homeless
Homeless encampments in Halifax are attempting to restore tents brought down by the latest strong wind and rain storm to hit Nova Scotia.
-
Canada's top admiral says navy staff, resource needs in 'critical state'
Canada's understaffed and resource-stretched navy is in 'a critical state' and might not be able to carry out its basic duties next year, the top admiral said in a YouTube video released this week.
-
2 arrested for weekend arsons: P.E.I. RCMP
Two people have been arrested in connection to alleged incidents of arson at several cottages in Prince Edward Island over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. planned to send 50 cancer patients per week to the U.S. It has sent a fraction of that
Leah Rowntree was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in April, shortly before B.C. announced it would send patients like her to Bellingham, Washington for radiation therapy. On Tuesday, Rowntree had her first radiation treatment. But she chose to pay for it in Houston, Texas, not trusting the B.C. system to get her into treatment in the province—or in Bellingham—in time.
-
Charges pending after 44 dogs, cats seized from 'shockingly unsanitary' B.C. home
Animal welfare workers in British Columbia will be recommending animal cruelty charges after 44 neglected dogs and cats were seized from a derelict and garbage-filled home on a small, southern Gulf Island near Nanaimo.
-
Victoria couple's $5M lottery win means 'beers, pizza and champagne' for the family
The Vancouver Canucks might be having a winning season, but when Stacey Donison heard her husband shouting joyfully from the kitchen, it had nothing to do with the hockey game he was watching.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver who ‘needed to use the bathroom’ charged with stunt driving
A 26-year-old driver is facing charges after he was caught travelling nearly 100 kilometres over the speed limit in Brampton, Ont.
-
Toronto family devastated when personal items and family pictures go missing from storage unit
A Toronto man said he was devastated to find out his family photos, children's artwork and other precious items had gone missing while stored in a storage unit.
-
Peel police to release details of investigation into auto theft ring, insurance fraud
Peel police say several arrests have been made and multiple stolen vehicles recovered following an investigation into an organized auto theft ring in the region.
Montreal
-
Quebec college students may be in classes or exams over Christmas holiday: CEGEP president
College students in Quebec may be taking exams or even classes over the winter holidays, as administrators scramble to find ways to hold the required number of classes in a semester.
-
Winter chalet prices up by over $500,000 this year, says Royal LePage
The winter chalet market is resisting the effect of rising interest rates. Despite a moderation in activity, prices are rising in most resorts, according to a report published Wednesday by Royal LePage.
-
More buses and trains added to alleviate Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge traffic
The Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ) announced that more trains and buses will run between the Island of Montreal and Vaudreuil-Dorion to alleviate pressure on traffic after another lane was closed on the bridge.
Ottawa
-
Police concerned about rumours spreading in suspicious Smiths Falls, Ont. disappearances
Police are warning about the spread of unverified rumours in the active investigation into the suspicious disappearances of two men in Smiths Falls, Ont. and are renewing a call for those with information to come forward.
-
This is what Ottawa residents are listening to on Spotify in 2023
It's the Taylor Swift era for music fans in the capital. Taylor Swift is the most-streamed artist on Spotify in Ottawa in 2023
-
Renfrew, Ont. Town Council votes in favour of DEI initiatives, including Pride crosswalk
The Town of Renfrew's council voted Tuesday evening to support two resolutions supporting diversity, equity and inclusion in the town.
Kitchener
-
Pig gets loose on Kitchener, Ont. highway
A pig somehow got loose Tuesday afternoon on Highway 8 in Kitchener, Ont.
-
At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton were closed for at least four hours Tuesday after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions.
-
Caught on camera: Kitten stolen from Waterloo pet store
A Waterloo pet store is asking for the public’s help after someone stole a 10-week-old kitten named Crosby.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon seniors in shock after getting massive power bill
A retired Saskatoon couple says they're being forced to scale back Christmas after they received a bill from SaskPower for almost ten times more than usual.
-
Saskatoon city council approves $8M increase to police spending
City councillors approved an $8 million increase in spending next year for the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
-
See Saskatoon police catch an escaped cow
Saskatoon police responded to an unusual call where they were confronted with an escaped cow.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.
-
Parents charged after Northern Ont. police checking on children find drugs and weapons
Acting on behalf of another government agency, Ontario Provincial Police in Blind River, Ont., found weapons and drugs while doing a wellness check on children.
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
Winnipeg
-
Ste. Anne doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
A Manitoba doctor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting five of his former female patients during medical appointments.
-
One man dead following police shooting near Pembina Highway
A police shooting near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning has left one man dead.
-
CN Rail files lawsuit over pro-Palestine protesters' rail blockade in Winnipeg
CN Rail has launched a lawsuit against a group of pro-Palestine protesters who set up an hours-long blockade on train tracks in Winnipeg.
Regina
-
City of Regina projecting year-end deficit of $1.6M, could be covered by reserve funds
Regina’s city administration is projecting a deficit of $1.6 million at the end of 2023, recommending the city use its reserve funding to cover the difference.
-
Sask-wide emergency alert was 'unintentional,' town says
An emergency alert concerning drinking water in Maple Creek sent to phones across Saskatchewan Tuesday afternoon was a mistake.
-
Sask. worker fired after submitting order from 'QAnon queen' gets his job back
A Saskatchewan labour arbitrator has ordered a Regina-based company to reinstate two employees who were fired for refusing to follow its COVID-19 policy.