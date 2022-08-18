Enbridge to assume operation of Gray Oak oil pipeline in Texas

The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader

As a potential power broker, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use his first visit to Ukraine since the war started nearly six months ago to seek ways to expand the export of grain from Europe's breadbasket to the world's needy. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his visit to focus on containing the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina