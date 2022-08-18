Enbridge to assume operation of Gray Oak oil pipeline in Texas
Enbridge Inc. says it has completed a deal that will see the Calgary-based pipeline giant become operator of the Gray Oak oil pipeline in Texas.
Enbridge says its joint venture merger deal with Houston-based energy company Phillips 66 will result in a single joint venture holding both companies' indirect ownership interests in Gray Oak, as well as DCP Midstream LP, a Denver-based natural gas company.
Under the terms of the deal, Enbridge will increase its indirect economic interest in Gray Oak to 58.5 per cent from 22.8 per cent. Enbridge will also reduce its indirect economic interest in DCP Midstream to 13.2 per cent from 28.3 per cent.
Enbridge says the merger will result in an approximately US$400-million cash payment to Enbridge from the merged entity.
The Gray Oak pipeline is a 1,367-kilometre pipeline capable of shipping 900,000 barrels per day of oil from the Permian Basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Enbridge has been aiming to expand its presence in the U.S. Gulf Coast, and in 2021, the company acquired the Ingleside Energy Center — the largest crude export terminal in North America — located near Corpus Christi, Texas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it.
BREAKING | Ontario releases next phase of 'Plan to Stay Open'. Here's what you need to know
The next phase of Ontario's "Plan to Stay Open" involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of hospital beds and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
Children's remains found in suitcases bought by family at auction, New Zealand police say
New Zealand police have launched a homicide investigation after the remains of two children were found in suitcases bought by a family at an online auction, police said Thursday.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
As a potential power broker, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use his first visit to Ukraine since the war started nearly six months ago to seek ways to expand the export of grain from Europe's breadbasket to the world's needy. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his visit to focus on containing the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant.
'The childhood place to be': Zellers' return sparks fond memories among Canadians eager for its comeback
Canadians are recalling their fondest memories of shopping at Zellers as plans for its return are announced nearly a decade since its doors closed.
Japan wants young people to drink more alcohol. It's just not sure how to convince them
The Japanese government has been hit in the pocket by an unusual problem -- its young people aren't drinking enough.
Discovery of 'weak spot' in COVID-19 variants could lead to better treatment options
A discovery by a team of B.C. researchers may lead to improved COVID-19 treatment options that are effective against several variants of the disease.
80 years after Dieppe, postcards share stories of soldiers who died in deadly raid
A postcard campaign is highlighting the lives of soldiers who were killed during the Dieppe Raid ahead of the disastrous operation's 80th anniversary.
Edmonton
-
'We need funding': Alberta's lone volunteer underwater search team asks for support to bring closure to families
The volunteer underwater search team that responds to drownings all across Alberta is concerned it won't be able to survive without funding from the provincial government.
-
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it.
-
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
Vancouver
-
Discovery of 'weak spot' in COVID-19 variants could lead to better treatment options
A discovery by a team of B.C. researchers may lead to improved COVID-19 treatment options that are effective against several variants of the disease.
-
Do you recognize this man? Abbotsford police release sketch of attempted child abduction suspect
Suspect sketch released in Abbotsford attempted child abduction
-
BC Liberal leader distances himself, the party from MLA under fire for 'climate denial'
The BC Liberal leader is disavowing a party MLA for a post on social media denying that carbon dioxide is driving human-caused climate change.
Atlantic
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
-
'Captain of their own ship': debate over MAID deepens as numbers climb
Despite a growing number of people who are opting for a doctor's help in ending their own lives, the practice remains controversial, and very much up for debate.
-
RCMP track down two young boys driving truck in central Newfoundland
The RCMP in central Newfoundland have tracked down a 13-year-old boy believed to have been behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was spotted driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for Victoria man missing in Spain widens to neighbouring countries
The family of a Victoria man who has been missing in Spain for more than a month say they are broadening their search to neighbouring countries.
-
Island Health issues overdose advisory for Greater Victoria
Island Health is warning of a spike in overdoses in the Greater Victoria region.
-
Man convicted of killing Langford teen Kimberly Proctor denied parole
One of two men convicted of the shocking sexual assault and murder of a Langford, B.C., teen in 2010 has had his day parole application denied again.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases next phase of 'Plan to Stay Open'. Here's what you need to know
The next phase of Ontario's "Plan to Stay Open" involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of hospital beds and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
-
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
-
'Novelty' screwdriver that looks like replica handgun raising concerns
Concerns are being raised about the sale of a screwdriver that looks like a replica handgun available at a popular auto retailer across Canada.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 booster rates stay low as province launches new vaccination campaign
As Quebec prepares to launch a provincewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign ahead of a potential new fall wave, it's unclear whether it will be enough to prompt a pandemic-weary public to roll up their sleeves for another booster.
-
Fire at the Theatre du Nouveau Monde, people asked to avoid the Quartier des Spectacles
Montreal firefighters are battling a blaze in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles.
-
Man in hospital after argument with woman near Lionel-Groulx Metro
A 31-year-old man is in hospital after an altercation with a woman near Lionel-Groulx Metro.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
-
'We don’t have options here': Ottawa family seeks out-of-country cancer treatment for daughter
An Ottawa family is facing a daunting challenge in their search for a treatment for their nine-year-old daughter with cancer.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Eastern Ontario's top doctor hopes for normal school year
Eastern Ontario's top doctor hopes the new school year will be as "normal as possible", suggesting closing down schools or imposing new restrictions will pose a higher risk to children than COVID-19.
Kitchener
-
'It's never been enough': ODSP recipients struggle to make ends meet
Earlier this week, the Ontario government announced it is following through with an earlier promise to bolster the support people receive through ODSP, but advocates say the government needs to do more to address the living wage gap those living on ODSP face.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases next phase of 'Plan to Stay Open'. Here's what you need to know
The next phase of Ontario's "Plan to Stay Open" involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of hospital beds and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
-
'It does reduce the strain on the emergency department:' province planning to expand paramedic powers
The provincial government is expanding the amount of power paramedics have when responding to an emergency.
Saskatoon
-
Province, VIDO encourage booster doses as COVID-19 is once again on the rise
University of Saskatchewan researchers say the viral load of COVID-19 in Saskatoon’s wastewater has shown a week-over-week increase the past month, potentially meaning cases of the virus are on the rise.
-
Some parents facing affordability challenges with increased school supply prices
With the first day of classes looming, some parents shopping for school supplies are facing affordability challenges with higher priced essentials.
-
Former Saskatoon doctor faces 3 more murder charges in Ontario
A former Saskatoon doctor charged with first-degree murder in Ontario is now facing three more murder charges in that province.
Northern Ontario
-
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it.
-
Cambrian College offers new chemical engineering technician program
Next month, Cambrian College in Sudbury will be offering a chemical engineering technician program with hopes of helping meet the demand for skilled workers in the field.
-
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
Winnipeg
-
Eviction warnings handed to longtime Manitoba legislature encampments
Eviction warnings have been given to two longtime encampments on the Manitoba legislature grounds.
-
Retired priest charged in residential school investigation pleads not guilty
A 92-year-old retired priest charged in connection with an allegation of sexual abuse at a residential school in Manitoba has pleaded not guilty.
-
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it.
Regina
-
Here's how many parking tickets have been issued in Regina this year
The number of parking tickets issued in Regina through the first six months of the year is up 115 per cent from 2021 levels.
-
'Step in the right direction': Sask. government works to end healthcare disruption in Balcarres
The Town of Balcarres has been delivered a new set of promises from the provincial government regarding the reopening of the lab department at the Balcarres Integrated Care Centre.
-
Province, VIDO encourage booster doses as COVID-19 is once again on the rise
University of Saskatchewan researchers say the viral load of COVID-19 in Saskatoon’s wastewater has shown a week-over-week increase the past month, potentially meaning cases of the virus are on the rise.