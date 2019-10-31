

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY – Calgary-based Encana intends to change its name to Ovintiv Inc. and re-domicile in the United States in 2020.

The planned changes, which were announced Thursday morning, will require the approval of shareholders, security regulatory authorities and the courts.

"We are excited about our strategic transformation," said CEO Doug Suttles in a release. "A domicile in the United States will expose our company to increasingly larger pools of investment in U.S. index funds and passively managed accounts, as well as better align us with our U.S. peers."

Suttles says the changes will not impact how the company is run on a day-to-day basis. The company does not anticipate any impact on its Canadian workforce in its offices or in the field.

In a promotion video, Suttles say the Ovintiv name "communicates our commitment to continuous innovation and our logo symbolizes the human connection made possible by the safe, reliable and affordable energy we produce."

With files from BNN Bloomberg

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.