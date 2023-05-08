Energy companies curtail production due to Alberta wildfires
Vermilion Energy Inc. says it temporarily has shut-in about 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production as it assesses the risk to its operations due to the wildfires in Alberta.
The company says its assessment to date indicates minimal damage to its key infrastructure.
Vermillion says it has accounted for all of its employees and contractors in the affected areas.
Meanwhile, Paramount Resources Ltd. said on Sunday its operations in the Grande Prairie and Kaybob regions in Alberta are being affected and that it temporarily has curtailed about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production.
Several thousand people have been ordered to leave their homes as more than 100 wildfires burn across Alberta.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith activated the cabinet's emergency management committee Friday and said there would be daily media briefings on the wildfire situation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
Ottawa renews federal anti-gang and gun violence program with $390 million in funding
The federal Liberals are renewing their multimillion-dollar program to fight gang violence and gun crime.
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
What is the U.K. iPhone 'throttling' lawsuit against Apple?
Batterygate is back in the news as Apple looks to block a lawsuit in the United Kingdom accusing the company of 'throttling' the performance of its iPhones.
For one-third of children who need child care, there's only one spot available: new report
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
Dianna Agron responds to decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift relationship
More than a decade ago there was speculation that 'Glee' star Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift may have had a 'Love Story.'
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the King's coronation and whether Charles could apologize for colonialism
Governor General Mary Simon says it's 'difficult to say' whether King Charles III could apologize for the Crown's legacy of colonialism, but stressed that she's more interested in seeing concrete action.
Iran hangs 2 in rare blasphemy case as executions surge
Iran hanged two men Monday convicted of blasphemy, authorities said, carrying out rare death sentences for the crime as executions surge across the Islamic Republic following months of unrest.
Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
Facebook says it is not dead. Facebook also wants you to know that it is not just for 'old people,' as young people have been saying for years.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on provincial wildfire situation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to provide an update on the province's ongoing wildfires later this afternoon.
-
4 Drayton Valley homes destroyed by wildfire; county fire chief dispels return rumours
Four homes on the edge of Drayton Valley have been destroyed by an out-of-control wildfire that grew more than a thousand hectares on Sunday.
-
Ponoka County shelter-in-place order lifted despite RCMP failing to find armed man
An "exhaustive" search for an armed and dangerous man in Ponoka County has been unsuccessful, RCMP say.
Vancouver
-
BC Housing in the spotlight as province prepares to release forensic audit
The Crown corporation that administers subsidized housing in British Columbia will be under a microscope Monday.
-
'This thing was a runaway monster': wildfires continue in northern B.C.
Days after a fire was sparked and spread rapidly around the Village of McBride, B.C., the evacuation order was lifted on Sunday.
-
NEW
NEW | Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
Atlantic
-
RCMP identify New Brunswick lobster fishermen who died after falling into ocean
An uncle and his nephew have been identified as the two lobster fishermen who died on the opening day of their season off the northeastern coast of New Brunswick.
-
Officers seize $500,000 worth of baby eels outside Halifax amid fishery closure
The federal Fisheries Department says it has seized 113 kilograms of baby eels worth about $500,000 during a recent inspection.
-
Hundreds commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic in Halifax
Hundreds gathered at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Sunday to mark the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP seek 42-year-old man missing from Duncan
Mounties are appealing to the public for help finding a 42-year-old man who is missing from Duncan, B.C.
-
Mounties seek witnesses of alleged child assault in Parksville
A two-year-old child was allegedly assaulted by a caregiver near the intersection of Alberni Highway and Dunbar Way in Parksville on Wednesday, Oceanside RCMP say.
-
'The sound was deafening': Victoria man captures incredible aerial video of B.C. avalanche
A Victoria man who captured rare aerial video of an avalanche on Vancouver Island says the experience was both majestic and terrifying.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceal the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
-
The housing correction may now be over, new RBC report says
The Toronto-area housing market appears to have turned a corner after more than a year of price declines, a new report from RBC says.
-
Can the Leafs overcome a 3-0 series deficit? Only 4 teams ever have
On the wrong end of a 3-0 series deficit, the Leafs are the 202nd team in NHL history that needs to win four games in a row to advance -- only four teams have ever done that.
Montreal
-
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
-
'It is really devastating': Over 20 boats destroyed in Laval marina fire
Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires. According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.
-
Stabbing near Place Bell in Laval leaves man, 51, dead
Laval police (SPL) are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in an altercation near the Place Bell arena early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
Water levels 'slowly declining' on the Ottawa River
Water levels are now "slowly declining" on the Ottawa River in the national capital region, but officials warn the water will remain high for another week or two.
-
PSAC releases new details on tentative agreements for federal workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says tentative four-year contract agreements with the federal government provide workers with $23,000 more, on average, in their pockets by the end of the agreement.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Photo radar cameras catch thousands of speeders during snowy Ottawa winter
Statistics show the 17 automated speed enforcement cameras across the city of Ottawa issued 15,887 tickets in January and February.
Kitchener
-
Crash closes westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Cambridge
Ontario Provincial Police say a crash closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Cambridge on Monday.
-
The Hopper fire deemed suspicious: Cambridge Fire Department
Cambridge Fire says it’s believed people were living in the vacant building and one person was seen leaving the burning structure.
-
GRT bus strike enters second week
Negotiations between Grand River Transit workers and the Region of Waterloo continued this weekend, but as of Monday, a deal has not been reached.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. residents returning home following wildfire evacuation
A wildfire that forced residents of La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) from their homes has been contained, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Saskatoon event raises over $18,000 for Kids Help Phone
Nearly 100 participants turned out for the BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk event, rallying communities together in support of Kids Help Phone.
-
For one-third of children who need child care, there's only one spot available: new report
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial truck driver in serious condition after Highway 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a crash involving a single commercial vehicle on Highway 11.
-
Vandals who cut down trees on Timmins trail could face fines of $100K
A volunteer group in Timmins is raising the alarm on chronic vandalism along a popular trail system.
-
Lulu who? A cult brand takes on the booming culture of 'dupes'
The hashtag #dupe -- or cheaper alternatives to household names or luxury brands, but not considered counterfeits because most don't make an effort to fake logos -- has racked up billions of views. And one pricey brand is taking the trend head on by offering the real thing.
Winnipeg
-
Trial to begin for Manitoba man accused of killing neighbour
The trial for a Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour is set to begin on Monday.
-
Four teens recovering after Friday night stabbings
A 16-year-old faces numerous charges after four teenagers were stabbed at CF Polo Park Friday night.
-
E-bikes becoming more popular in Manitoba
A new trend in sustainable, personal transportation is gaining popularity in Winnipeg.
Regina
-
NHL Draft Lottery set to reveal which team can select Pats' Bedard first overall
Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard will learn what National Hockey League (NHL) team will likely draft him first overall on Monday night when the NHL Draft Lottery takes place.
-
Volunteers show up in force for community cleanup in Moose Jaw
Following spring cleanup efforts in Regina, residents in Moose Jaw followed suit with their own 'Community Cleanup Day.'
-
For one-third of children who need child care, there's only one spot available: new report
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.