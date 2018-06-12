The Global Petroleum Show kicks off in Calgary on Tuesday and organizers are optimistic that attendance will be up this year.

The event is in its 50th year and the show is expected to attract more than 50,000 oil and gas professionals from around the world.

“The upswing in the price of oil, globally, that’s spurred a lot more activity here in Canada in production but also a real technological revolution and that’s what you’re going to see at many parts of the Global Petroleum Show as far as what’s spurred our growth,” said Nick Samain, VP DME Events. “A lot of the industry now is about doing things faster, cheaper, cleaner and that’s why attendees are coming down to the show and we think that was a lot to do with our upswing in registrations this year as well.”

Over 100 experts will speak at various conference sessions during the week and more than 1000 companies are participating in the exhibition.

“Global Petroleum Show, there’s no question, since going back to 1968, has been a grand trade show but we really wanted to also add a full business and technical conference to bring those conversations to light and really bring those stakeholders here all under one roof to talk about market access, talk about all those great advancements in digital,” said Samain.

The show runs from June 12 – 14 at Stampede Park.

