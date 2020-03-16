CALGARY -- ENMAX announced Monday it is launching a relief program to help customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the utility company, the program will increase payment flexibility via installment plans and payment date extensions, and will also suspend collection-related activities on customers' ENMAX and city municipal services.

ENMAX is also suspending electricity service disconnections due to non-payment.

"We recognize these are difficult times and want our customers and communities to know that we're here to help," ENMAX said in a statement.

Anyone struggling with ENMAX payments due to the impact of COVID-19 is asked to call 310-2010 to discuss options.