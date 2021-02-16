CALGARY -- Police were called at 3 p.m. for an alleged bomb threat that proved to be a false alarm at Ernest Manning High School in southwest Calgary.

The school released a message addressed to all families saying, “an individual who is not part of the school community entered the building and threatened a group of students. Calgary Police Service was called. The school was evacuated as per our safety protocols and emergency response plans.”

According to the school, the decision was made to dismiss early to give the police room to work.

Police said they don't believe the threat is legitimate but remained on the scene "as an abundance of caution."

All staff and students are reported to be safe.