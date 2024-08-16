Excitement building as Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days draws near

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.

With the big event less than a week away organizers are thrilled to welcome the crowds back to the exhibition grounds.

“We are ready, we're excited and just cannot wait for Tuesday. This is the best time of year for all the planning that goes into it. It starts feeling real once you’re looking outside and inside and seeing all the pieces coming together,” said Paul Kingsmith, director of community engagement for the Lethbridge and District Exhibition.

The fair will feature many familiar favourites such as the midway, food trucks, animal shows and the rodeo.

The Lethbridge and District Exhibition is also looking to make more use of the Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre.

“Here in the Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre is the Original 16 patio and lounge. It's a beautiful area upstairs here that overlooks Henderson Lake. People often come into the building they want to go in there and see the patio. It's not usually open but now we will have it open,” said Kingsmith.

This year will also feature plenty of Indigenous events.

The Siksikaisitapi Princess Pageant and Powwow are back in the Agri-food hub.

For the first time, there will also be a demonstration of Indigenous games.

“Our Blackfoot way of life, our Blackfoot culture is very important to our people. It's important for mainstream society to observe and to witness the things that transpire in our culture,” said Tobias Provost, co-coordinator of the Siksikaisitapi Powwow.

Organizers also wanted this year's edition to have something for people of all ages. That's why they're adding a family fun zone with plenty of activities for children.

“In that area, we're going to have a corn maze, a hands-on STEM exhibit where kids can do activities and have fun that way. There's face painting, there's fun food. There's toys and that kind of stuff,” said Kingsmith.

Whoop-Up Days kicks off Tuesday with the parade at 9 a.m. The exhibition grounds will open later that day at noon.