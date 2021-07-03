CALGARY -- The Calgary Fire Department says it responded to hundreds of calls for help from residents affected by Friday evening's extreme weather, including two reported lightning strikes that damaged homes.

Officials say crews between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. fielded almost 200 emergency calls and, at about 7 p.m., were active at more than 70 separate incidents.

"This meant almost every single fire truck and crew available was out on an emergency call," the CFD wrote in a release. "By comparison, the average number of emergency responses during the same time period over the three previous days, was 31."

A number of different emergencies were being handled, including:

Two calls for reported lightning strikes involving homes, one of which sparked a fire inside the attic of one home

A section of a northeast strip mall collapsed, damaging a gas line

Widespread flooding in streets and intersections

Motorists stranded in flash floods

Fire alarms tripped at multiple buildings

Trees and branches, broken in the wind that presented safety hazards for residents and motorists

Despite all the issues during the storm, officials say no one was injured in any of the incidents.

The service also thanks residents for their prompt and accurate calls to 911 dispatch that allowed crews to quickly attend to any emergency.

Further details on how to prepare your family and home in the event of severe weather can be found online.