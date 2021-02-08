CALGARY -- The bitter cold has prompted the closure of several schools in Rocky View County and in multiple communities along the QEII Highway.

Rocky View Schools officials have announced the following schools will be closed to students on Monday due to the severe weather:

Beiseker Colony School

Beiseker Community School

Crossfield Elementary School

Fairview Colony

Kathryn School

Tschetter Colony School

W.G. Murdoch School (Crossfield)

Chinook's Edge School Division, which operates in several southern Alberta communities including Olds, Innisfail, Sylvan Lake, Sundre, Didsbury and Carstairs, has also cancelled Monday's classes at all 40 of its schools.

As of Monday morning, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for most regions of Alberta. Rocky View County is expected to experience an extreme cold wind chill in the -40 range on Monday.