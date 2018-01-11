It will be another cold commute for Calgarians and police are warning people not to tempt thieves by leaving their vehicles running.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the city and parts of southern Alberta and says very cold wind chills are expected.

The warning is issued when there is an elevated risk of frost bite and hypothermia and people are advised to take precautions if they are outside for more than a few minutes.

The cold weather also presents opportunities for car thieves and police say they have spent the last few days tracking down vehicles that were stolen after they were left unlocked and running.

Police say their checks found more than 160 unlocked, running cars on Wednesday morning and about 400 over the last three days.

“Why would they damage an ignition column when they can just get a vehicle with the keys inside, warmed up and ready to go,” said CPS Sgt. Lon Brewster.

Environment Canada says temperatures will moderate during the day but will be very cold again overnight.

