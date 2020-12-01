CALGARY -- The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) along with Facebook Canada have announced financial support for Indigenous-owned businesses across Canada.

The grant program created by CCAB will provide assistance to qualifying Indigenous-owned businesses on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"We know that 47 percent of Indigenous businesses planned to or had applied for government financial assistance in response to the pandemic," CCAB president and CEO Tabitha Bull said about the program.

"Over the last few months, CCAB has consistently heard from Indigenous business owners that they are not in a position to take on any more debt."

Businesses that apply for the grant will also be given access to Facebook's digital skills training certification program, as well as a membership to CCAB.

Facebook Canada made a $500,000 contribution to the grant program and said they recognize that Indigenous business owners face unique barriers when it comes to starting and maintaining a business.

"We know Indigenous-owned businesses are being hit hard right now, and as resilient and innovative as they are, they need all the support they can get," Facebook Canada managing director Garrick Tiplady said in a statement.

Applications for the grant program open on Dec. 3, and will stay open until Dec. 12.

Additional details on the grant program are available on CCAB's website.