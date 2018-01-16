

CTV Calgary Staff





The 77-year-old woman who was struck and pinned by the parkade door of a northwest condominium building on January 9 succumbed to her injuries in the days following the incident.

According to the Calgary Fire Department was walking through the entrance to the parkade of Riverside Towers on Point McKay Crescent N.W. when the door came down and pinned her to the ground. Fire crews lifted the door off of the injured woman and she was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

Family members confirm Marilyn Janzen, who was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was originally from the Carseland area, died in hospital on Thursday, January 11.

The Calgary Police Service is not investigating the incident as it has been determined Janzen’s death was not of a criminal nature.