Eight people have been displaced after a fire heavily damaged a home in the city's southeast on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a home on the 200 block of Prestwick Manor S.E. at about 10:20 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the home and the back of the house was fully involved in flame.

Crews launched an aggressive attack on the exterior to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearby homes.

Fire crews who were attacking the fire from the inside had to be pulled out because of the heat.

They were able to re-enter the home after crews knocked down the exterior flames.

Officials say no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

ATCO and Enmax were called in to shut down utilities to the home.

Damage to the home is extensive and seven adults and one child are now displaced.

Crews remained at the scene overnight to monitor for hot spots and oversee salvage procedures.

A fire investigator is working to determine a cause.