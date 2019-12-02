CALGARY -- The family of sisters who were two of the victims in a quadruple homicide are hoping someone will come forward with information so their killers can be brought to justice.

Tiffany Ear and Glynnis Fox were shot to death with their bodies were found burned in the backseat of a car in July 2017.

"We want justice for them," said aunt Cynthia Hunter outside the Calgary Courts Centre.

"They were not bad people, they didn’t deserve this ... it was a horrible death and our community can’t get over it."

The family gathered at the Calgary Courts Centre Monday and held a smudging ceremony to honour their memories.

On July 12, 2017, 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk was held for ransom, tortured and shot to death. His body was discovered by cyclists the next day in the grass along Highway 22 west of Calgary.

Two days prior to Afowerk’s body being found, Calgary police were called to the scene of a burning vehicle at a construction site in the northwest community of Sage Hill.

Investigators found the bodies of Glynnis Fox, 36, her older sister Tiffany Ear, 39, and Cody Pfeiffer, 25, in the back seat of the Chevrolet Cruze, which was owned by Afowerk.

All three had been shot in the head. Fox was then shot an additional 17 times, while Ear died after suffering one gunshot wound to the head.

No charges laid sisters' deaths

Charges have been laid against two people in the death of Afowerk.

Yu Chieh Liao, also known as Diana Liao, 27, and Tweodros Kebede, 27, are both charged with first-degree murder.

No charges have been laid in the deaths of Fox, Ear and Pfeiffer.

"It’s hard to wake up every day and remind ourselves that they are gone," Kane Lightning, Ear’s oldest son, told reporters.

"I’m hoping that there will be some justice or something, to be heard, to be seen. They did not deserve this at all."

Liao and Kebede are charged with being accessories after the fact.

"There are other people involved and they don’t have the evidence to charge them," said Hunter.

Lightning added that the six-week murder trial has been difficult on the family.

"It’s been pretty hard actually, listening to them plead not guilty to what they did to these people," he said.

Ear and Fox left behind 16 children between them.

The trial is expected to wrap up later this week.