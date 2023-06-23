Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation

Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.

At 5 a.m., officers were called to a scene near 17 Avenue and 42 Street S.E.

When they arrived, police say they found a man who had been shot.

"He was transported to hospital, but died as a result of his injuries," police said in a statement.

The CPS homicide unit is investigating.

"The drugs, the street violence, everything that's going on right now is just really getting out of hand," said a Forest Lawn resident who only gave his first name as Don.

However, he called the proximity of the latest incident frightening.

"So many things have been tried and none seem to be working. I wish there was a solution."

He had been saddened to hear a person had died in his neighbourhood.

"Everybody should just be living normal lives and being able to make a living and live comfortably. Nowadays it's like you're walking down the street and you have to know everything that's going on around you.

"It's unfortunate. The world's changed."

Barry Zarokostas, who works at a nearby business, said most of the residents in the area are "good people."

"It's sad to see something like this," he told CTV News. "Waking up in the morning and seeing this on the news is a bit of a shocker."

"I don't like to see it any more than anybody else," Zarokostas said.

"The police are doing their job to the best of their ability and this is what it is."

Anyone with information about this incident, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips