Federal government announces funding for 3 Alberta living labs

The federal government will fund nine new living labs across the country, with two in Alberta, and one in both British Columbia and northern Alberta, agriculture minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced Thursday.

Living labs are a concept raised by the Canadian government during the G20 agriculture ministers meeting in 2018 in Buenos Aires. It was introduced as a “novel way to accelerate the development of sustainable agricultural practices and technologies around the world.”

The three living labs that are being constructed in Alberta include one by the Alberta Beef Producers, another by the Alberta Conservation Association, and one by the Peace Region Forage Seed Association in northern Alberta and British Columbia.

Bibeau said that the living labs are being constructed so that the country can reduce emissions and strengthen resiliency of Canada’s food systems. She added it will be beneficial for collaboration between various stakeholders.

“By working together, they are creating innovative research-based solutions that can be applied to real-world challenges on the farm," Bibeau said.

The announcement is also a part of the government’s emissions reductions plan, which was launched in March of 2022, with the Canadian government committing over one billion dollars to help the agricultural sector cut emissions.

Todd Zimmerling, the president of the Alberta Conservation Association praised the announcement, said the organization was pleased that they are receiving funding from the government for one of their living labs.

“With this funding we will work directly with farmers, ranchers, researchers and other interested and related organizations to develop and verify agricultural best management practices that improve soil carbon sequestration," he said.

Also praising the announcement was Dr. Melanie Wowk, the chair of the Alberta Beef Producers, who says it will have big benefits for Alberta.

“It will benefit Alberta’s beef, forage and cropping sectors.”

The federal government has already constructed a network of living labs between 2019 and 2021 called the Living Laboratories Initiative, which it introduced in PEI, Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario.