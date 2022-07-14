Federal government announces funding for 3 Alberta living labs

Federal government announces funding for 3 Alberta living labs

Marie-Claude Bibeau rises in the House of Commons during Question Period in Ottawa on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Bibeau, the federal agriculture minister, announced federal funding for three living labs in B.C. and Alberta Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle Marie-Claude Bibeau rises in the House of Commons during Question Period in Ottawa on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Bibeau, the federal agriculture minister, announced federal funding for three living labs in B.C. and Alberta Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers

A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina