Field of Crosses event pays tribute to veterans

A motorcycle parade made its way through Airdrie Saturday in honour of veterans.

It was the annual 'Field of Honour' rally, hosted by the army, navy and air force veterans of Canada and the Veterans Association Food Bank.

The event ended in a cross-laying ceremony along Veterans Boulevard.

Each cross represents someone with ties to Airdrie who served in the Canadian military.

This year there were 55 crosses.

The Field of Honour motorcycle procession and cross-laying ceremony has been held annually in Airdrie since 2011 as a lead-up to Remembrance Day.

Allan Hunter, the vice-chair of the Veterans Food Bank, Calgary-Edmonton branch

"From now until after Remembrance Day," said Allan Hunter, the vice-chair of the Veterans Food Bank for the Edmonton-Calgary region, "our citizens will be able to drive by and reflect on the price of freedom and never before in the history of our country have we seen that freedom is so precious.

"We need to understand that and appreciate there is a price to be paid," he added, "and these are the people that paid that price."