CALGARY -- A construction date for the last section of Calgary's ring road has been set, the Government of Alberta announced Friday.

The final stretch of highway will be built by Calgary Safelink Partners for $277 million, a release said.

"Calgarians have been waiting decades for it to be completed. When construction wraps up, the ring road will provide more than 100 kilometres of free-flow travel, making it faster and easier for Calgarians and job creators to get around Alberta’s largest city," said Minister of Transportation Ric McIver.

Construction on the project, called the West Calgary Ring Road, is expected to begin later this summer and it's expected to wrap up by 2024.

It will connect Highway 8 with the Trans-Canada Highway and will be completed in three sections:

North project (Trans-Canada Highway to Old Banff Coach Road)

West Bow River Bridge project

South project (Old Banff Coach Road to Highway 8)

It is expected to support more than 8,000 jobs.

The Southwest Calgary Ring Road, which began in 2016, is approximately 80 per cent complete. It has a completion date of sometime next year.

Full details on the project can be found on the Government of Alberta's website.