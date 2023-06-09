Fire and emergency services help give Lethbridge a splash of summer fun!

It was all hands on deck at the Henderson Outdoor Pool last week.

With the help of the fire and emergency services department the pool was filled in just over four hours.

Starting Monday, June 12, the facility will be open under modified hours: Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

School rentals will use the pool during the weekday hours.

June 29, the pool schedule will change to its regular hours of 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The Henderson Outdoor Pool will offer fit classes, aqua therapy and summer swim lessons starting July 3.

(Supplied/City of Lethbridge)

Rules to pool use during open swim and the Aquafit & Aquajog along with the pools schedule can be found on the City of Lethbridge's aquatics website.