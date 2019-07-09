

CTV News Calgary





The Calgary Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a fire at Grant MacEwan School in southwest Calgary.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the fire department responded to reports of smoke coming from the school’s roof.

Crews gained access to the roof using ground ladders. A small fire was discovered burning through a doorway on the roof and was extinguished.

No one was in the school at the time.

Crews remain on scene, doing salvage and overhaul work to limit further smoke and water damage to the school.

As well, the department’s fire investigator is on scene, determining the cause and origin of the fire.