CALGARY -- A fire ban is in place for Banff National Park due to dry conditions.

The fire ban covers the entire national park, including front and backcountry campgrounds, and includes all open fires, except for:

Portable propane fire pits;

Gas or propane stoves and barbecues;

Propane or gas-fuelled lanterns, and;

Patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant).

Violators could face up to a $25,000 fine.

An air quality statement is also in place for Banff National Park, along with most of southwestern Alberta, due to smoke from wildfires in B.C.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," it reads.

"People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits."