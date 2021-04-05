CALGARY -- Calgary dipped into a cool, northern trough yesterday, producing a bout of flurries that didn't quite coat the ground, but was still imposing in its visibility reductions. Whoops. Fourth winter was no fun, amirite?

Whether you loved it or hated it, we needed it, and need a lot more than that, too. Here's the current fire ban picture:

Click the image or this link to find out more for your area; Wheatland, Rocky View, Vulcan, Willow Creek, and Lethbridge counties are under bans, as is the city of Lethbridge. The most recent expansion to this (Rocky View County, Cochrane) is due to Friday's grass fires.

These bans are for the use of incinerators, burning barrels, recreational campfires, and a few more, including solid fuel barbecues (charcoal briquettes); I've reached out to determine if that also includes smokers. Check the link above for the full list.

For an idea of how sustained this dry weather is, take a look at this record, courtesy of @YYC_Weather:

��With a mean humidity of 30.7%, yesterday was #Calgary's driest Apr 1st since records began in 1953. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/CR4zP3sebw — Calgary Weather Records❄(@YYC_Weather) April 2, 2021

Yikes. Of note: think about this like a budget. If you have $50, spend a few bucks a day, and have no income, you run out of money fast. The same can be said for our moisture budget; wind is an out-flux mechanism, and the extent of our influx was a weak flurry yesterday. Not helpful.

This trend will last us a while, with the median wind aloft staying largely westerly with little variation – that means warm, dry weather continues. It'll be great for a spell outdoors, at least.

We could see a brief stint of 'fifth winter' Thursday as a weak disturbance rolls on through, but at this time, the scant precipitation values likely won't play a part in lifting any bans. Here's hoping for some April showers to not only bring May flowers, but also some reprieve from ongoing bans.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 0 C

Tomorrow:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy, slight chance of flurries

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: Some cloud, low -1 C

Some picturesque photos, and one that'll make you make a face today. Let's lead with this lovely shot from Jen in K-Country:

…then Stan's beauty from Easter Sunday:

Lastly, Natasha's great shot of a weekend sunrise here in Calgary:

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield