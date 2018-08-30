It’s welcome news for many itching for a campfire cookout on the last long weekend of summer as fire bans have been called off in many areas of Alberta and the mountain parks.

Fire bans were put in place for Banff, Banff National Park and Lake Louise on August 2 because of elevated fire conditions because of dry weather. The ban also included Kootenay and Yoho National Parks in B.C.

Jasper, Banff and Waterton Lakes National Parks are now under fire advisories, which restrict open fires to the fire pits and containers provided by Parks Canada.

Officials now say that recent precipitation and cooler temperatures have significantly lowered the fire danger and all types of fires are now allowed in those regions.

They also remind visitors to keep fires relatively small and use the firewood provided within the park. Fires must be attended at all times and be completely extinguished before leaving the area.

Fire bans remain in place in many areas, including Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Rocky View County and the M.D. of Foothills.

Restrictions are in place for Wheatland County, Stettler and other eastern regions of the province.

Officials say that two major wildfires burning in the mountain parks are contained at this time.

The Whitetail Creek wildfire is now 445 hectares within the park and Parks Canada crews are assisting the B.C. Wildfire Service in managing the fire. No communities are at risk.

Crews are continuing with controlled burns within Kootenay National Park to help contain the fire that has burned a total of 1,335 hectares.

The Wardle wildfire is listed as being held and is not expected to spread any further given the forecasted conditions. It is continuing to affect an area of Highway 93 as

For further information on current fire bans inside the province of Alberta, you can consult the Alberta Fire Ban website.