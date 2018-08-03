People heading into the mountain parks for a little camping on the August long weekend are being reminded that there are a number of fire bans, restrictions and advisories in place.

A fire ban was issued for the Town of Banff, hamlet of Lake Louise and Banff National Park on Thursday and includes all front and back country campgrounds and day use areas.

A fire ban is also in place for the City of Lethbridge and open fires in the river valley are prohibited.

The fire ban extends into Kootenay and Yoho National Parks due to the many wildfires that are currently burning across B.C.

The ban prohibits the use of the following items:

Campfire (No wood or briquette fires)

Charcoal or briquette barbecues

Indoor wood burning stove

Turkey fryers

Outdoor wood burning stove

Tiki torches

The following items are excluded from the fire ban:

Portable propane fire pits

Gas or propane stoves and barbeques designed for cooking or heating

Propane or gas fuelled lanterns (enclosed flame)

Patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant).

Officials say the fire danger in these areas has been elevated and that the ban will be lifted when conditions improve.

Fire advisories were implemented for Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta earlier this week and people are being reminded to be extra vigilant and officials recommend soaking the area near fire pits with water.

The fires in B.C. are also affecting some highways and a 35 kilometre stretch of Highway 93S from Radium to Castle Junction remains closed to traffic.

Officials estimate the roadway will stay closed until at least Sunday. Drivers can check for updates by visiting the www.DriveBC.ca and www.511.alberta.ca websites.

Parks Canada says it is working with the BC Wildfire Service and Alberta Wildfire and that nine helicopters have been deployed to help fight the wildfires.

There are also some concerns about air quality as smoke is drifting into some communities from the fires.

For more information on fire bans in Alberta, click HERE and for B.C., click HERE.