Fire damages multiple homes in McKenzie Towne

Firefighters were called to a southeast Calgary community to deal with a blaze that tore through a number of garages and homes.

At least three or four homes were damaged and several garages were destroyed in the fire that took place sometime overnight on Prestwick Heights S.E.

Karen Stallman says she and her husband woke up to the sound of their dog's frantic barking.

"As soon as we exited the bedroom, we could see the bright orange so immediately we called 911," she told CTV News.

"You could hear lots of pops coming from the garage. I have no idea how it started."

Stellman says it looked like the fire began at their neighbour's house, so she was really worried that they'd been hurt or if they were stuck inside their home.

"I was just worried that it was just going to come all the way down and just jump from garage to garage."

As of 6 a.m., fire crews are still at the scene, monitoring for hot spots.

There is no word on any injuries in the fire and a cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…