Advertisement
Fire danger elevated to high in Banff National Park
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 3:55PM MDT
With the danger rating elevated to high, campfires should be kept in designated fire pits.
CALGARY -- With temperatures on the rise and weather starting to consistently be more summer-like, the fire danger in Banff National Park has been elevated to high.
Campfires should be kept small and in designated fire pits and should also be completely extinguished after use.
Smoke and illegal campfires should be reported to Banff Dispatch at 403-762-1470.