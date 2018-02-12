An investigation is underway into a Monday evening fire in the town southwest of Red Deer that left the area without power and sent one firefighter to hospital.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., fire broke out in the Penhold Estates and two mobile homes were engulfed in smoke and flames.

Members of the Penhold Volunteer Fire Department responded to the trailer park and neighbouring homes were evacuated. Additional firefighting resources were deployed from Innisfail as the displaced residents were directed to the Penhold Multiplex.

"We have two trailers that have been destroyed and we have some units to the side that have been evacuated," said Mayor Mike Yargeau. "We've setup a sort of reception centre for those evacuated residents to come get out of the cold. If they need any assistance, we can get them the resources they need fom there."

Fire crews contained the blaze from spreading to additional homes and the fire was extinguished Monday evening. Fire crews were exected to remain at the scen throughout the night to monitor hotspots.

One firefighter was transported by ambulance to an area-hospital with undisclosed injuries that are considered to be non-life threatening. No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed and remains under investigation. According to Yargeau, power was to be restored to the trailer park by 9:00 p.m.

The Town of Penhold is situated between Red Deer and Innisfail on Highway 2A.