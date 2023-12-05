Fire tears through decommissioned Calgary school

A fire broke out in a decommissioned school in southwest Calgary on Monday night.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to Kingsland School on 78 Avenue S.W. just before 8:30 p.m.

Crews found smoke pouring from the building and moved in to quickly extinguish the fire.

There were no reports of injuries and there is no word on a cause.

According to the Calgary Board of Education's website, the school property was transferred back to the City of Calgary in 2020.

Demolition began this fall, with the land expected to be cleared for green space by next spring.