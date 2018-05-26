A number of southern Alberta fire departments were called to the scene of a blaze at a warehouse on Saturday morning and managed to keep the flames from spreading to a neighbouring wood shop.

Teams from Redcliff, Medicine Hat and Cypress County all responded to the scene at the Red Hat Co-op in Redcliff in the early morning hours.

Extra crews were called in too because there were concerns that the fire could have jumped into a lumberyard next door.

Chief Wade Gleisner with the Redcliff Fire Department says they called in all the crews they could get because there was the potential of it being a disastrous fire.

"We got big quick. You can always call crews off but it's a terrible feeling to sit here and wait when you should have called for more right away."

Gleisner said that if the fire got into the lumberyard, it would 'have been a whole different situation'.

"We were trying to contain it outside and the guys did a good job. I'll tell you what, I thank the surrounding communities of Medicine Hat and Cypress County for the help they gave us. It's absolutely crucial, we wouldn't have been able to do the job we did without them."

Several people were working inside the warehouse when the fire broke out.

One person was injured and needed to be sent to hospital.

A fire investigator has been called in from Edmonton to look into the cause.