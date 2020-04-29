Firefighters quickly extinguish southwest Calgary fire
Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 9:10PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:01PM MDT
Calgary firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that broke out in a 26th Ave. S.W. building Wednesday evening.
CALGARY -- The Calgary Fire Department responded to a second floor fire early Wednesday evening on the 200 block of 26 Avenue S.W.
Firefighters answered a call around 7: 20 p.m. and quickly extinguished the blaze, which was in a three floor brick building.
There's no word yet on whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story...