CALGARY -- The City of Calgary will ring in the new year with a midnight fireworks display from the Calgary Tower.

That will culminate an evening of celebrations planned across the city on Dec. 31, including skating and fire pits at Olympic Plaza and Bowness Park, and the Lions Festival of Lights at Confederation Park.

"Wherever you are in the city, we hope you look up to see the spectacular sparks of colour light up the sky," said Teresa Byrne, superintendent of arts and culture, in a release.

The fireworks will also be livestreamed by the city.

Ice sculptures will be on display at Olympic Plaza, where skating hours are being extended to midnight. At Bowness Park, skating hours are being extended until 1 a.m.

And Calgarians are reminded to dress for the weather.

If indoor celebrations are more your speed, parties are planned at the Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres from 6 to 8 p.m., when there will be countdowns.

The Central Public Library is also hosting a family party from noon to 4 p.m. and Studio Bell will have a New Year's Eve Family Bash from 5 to 9 p.m. with free activities on the first floor.

A full list of events can be found online at the city's website, the CalgaryDowntown website or the VisitCalgary website.

The fireworks display will mean a number of road closures from 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019 to 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020:

Centre Street S.E., from Eighth Avenue S.E. to Ninth Avenue S.E., will be closed.

Ninth Avenue S.W., from First Street S.W. to First Avenue S.E., will be closed.

Ninth Avenue S.W. south sidewalk, in front of the Calgary Tower, will be closed.

A full list of road closures can be found online.