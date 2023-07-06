First Flip pancake breakfast marks unofficial start to Stampede 2023

It's time to dust off your cowboy boots and hats, because the Calgary Stampede is rapidly approaching.

Though the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth doesn't officially kick off until Friday, Thursday's First Flip pancake breakfast marked the unofficial beginning of the annual celebration.

From 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, people headed down to Stephen Avenue in front of the Telus Convention Centre to enjoy free flapjacks and live entertainment.

The first pancake breakfast was held 100 years ago. Since then, they have been an aspect of the Stampede that picked up steam, spreading to every corner of the city.

This year, the First Flip event included live performances by the Blake Reid Band, followed by roving entertainment from the Green Fools Entertainment Society.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek joined Premier Danielle Smith and Canada's Minister of Tourism Randy Boissonnault for brief remarks at 8:30 a.m., followed by some time on the grill.

The First Flip event was hosted by Calgary Economic Development, Tourism Calgary, the Telus Convention Centre, Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Calgary and Calgary Arts Development, Platform Calgary, with support from the Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel, Hyatt Regency Calgary and The Printing House.

The breakfast precedes Sneak-a-Peek at the Calgary Stampede, which sees visitors treated to half-price admission from 5 p.m. until midnight on Thursday.

If you visit the Stampede this year, there is a fresh menu of unique foods to try.

For those brave enough to push their taste buds to the limit, there will be ketchup and mustard ice cream, Kool-Aid chicken burgers and elk pepperoni pizza, among other creations, available for purchase.