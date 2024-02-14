First responders rescue injured worker from S.E. Calgary construction site

First responders rescued an injured worker trapped at a construction site in southeast Calgary on Wednesday.

Fire crews and EMS were called to Legacy Grove S.E. around 1 p.m. after a worker was injured while foundation was being poured for a home under construction.

“When our crews arrived on scene, we found a foundation area at a construction site where some debris had fallen over and impacted a worker on site,” Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Keith Stahl said.

“We had to utilize ground ladders at first to gain access to stabilize the scene, and then stabilize the patient.”

As of 3 p.m., the worker had been removed from the hole and was in stable condition.

Stahl said the site was a single basement, so the fall was approximately three metres deep.

The rescue proved difficult for first responders due to an open trench around the foundation.

“So access is difficult because we don’t have immediate access to the opening points on that foundation. We had to make some bridges with some ground ladders and use that,” Stahl said.

Paramedics went down into the hole first to help the patient. Then the technical rescue team retrieved him from the home in a basket using an aerial device.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the incident.