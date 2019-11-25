Calgary Flames general manager Jim Treliving responded Monday to allegations by former Flame Akim Aliu of racist comments made by head coach Bill Peters over a decade ago.

Aliu, who played seven games for the Flames in 2012 and 2013, tweeted his allegations Monday night. While he didn't mention Peters by name, he indicated that's who he was talking about when he tweeted the following: 'Not very surprising the things we're learning about (former Leaf coach) Babcock. Apple doesn't fall far from the Tree, same sort of deal with his protege in YYC. Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn't like my choice of music.'

Peters coached the Rockford Ice Hogs, a Chicago Black Hawk minor league affiliate, from 2008 to 2011. Aliu played five games for the Ice Hogs in 2008.

Treliving said in a statement issued by the Flames, "through social media, we became aware of this issue during the game this evening. We take these matters very seriously. We want to complete a full and proper investigation before we provide any further comments on the matter."

