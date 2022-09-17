Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at Saddledome

There's yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.

That's where the Calgary Flames are holding their annual equipment sale between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

If past years are any indication, that means a selection of equipment, jerseys and locker room apparel will be for sale at deeply-discounted prices, including Flames training shirts, golf shirts, track pants, and on-ice jackets.

There will also be a selection of used sticks, helmets, pants, gloves and possibly goalie equipment available.

🗓 Mark your calendar - The highly requested @NHLFlames authentic equipment sale is BACK! This weekend only at the @cgysaddledome. pic.twitter.com/VpEQbgKO3g — CGY Team Store (@CGYTeamStore) September 13, 2022

Rogers, the Flames television broadcaster, also announced this week that they will air all 82 Flames games this season, including the season opener Oct. 13, when the Flames play the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

Other notable dates: Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers visit Nov.29, while Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets are in town Jan.23.

The broadcast team will once again be Rick Ball, Kelly Hrudey and reporter Ryan Leslie.