Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at Saddledome
There's yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
That's where the Calgary Flames are holding their annual equipment sale between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
If past years are any indication, that means a selection of equipment, jerseys and locker room apparel will be for sale at deeply-discounted prices, including Flames training shirts, golf shirts, track pants, and on-ice jackets.
There will also be a selection of used sticks, helmets, pants, gloves and possibly goalie equipment available.
Rogers, the Flames television broadcaster, also announced this week that they will air all 82 Flames games this season, including the season opener Oct. 13, when the Flames play the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
Other notable dates: Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers visit Nov.29, while Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets are in town Jan.23.
The broadcast team will once again be Rick Ball, Kelly Hrudey and reporter Ryan Leslie.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands wait in shivering temps to pay respects to Queen
Thousands of people spent London's coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state in London
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket ahead of a meeting with King Charles III in London.
Some Canadians expect to watch Queen's funeral with sadness; others will skip it
For some Canadians, the queen's funeral on Monday will prompt sadness and trigger personal memories, but for others it's a distant event they intend to miss.
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted both on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive pushed Saturday to advance farther into the country's partly recaptured northeast.
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
An honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
NDP won't bend any further on federal dental-care plan, Singh warns
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party was willing to be flexible on the first phase of the Liberal government's dental-care plan, but in future the New Democrats will bend no further.
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
Queen's death creates frenzy for royal merchandise in Canada and abroad
The booming demand to own items related to Queen Elizabeth II offers a glimpse into a royal memorabilia industry that has surged in the wake of the monarch's death and is growing stronger as the globe continues with its 10 days of mourning leading up to her Monday funeral.
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.
Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
Edmonton
-
Video shows Edmonton police officer pushing woman to the ground
A video shows a police officer shoving a woman to the ground, but Edmonton police say there are no grounds for an investigation.
-
Gun threat part of mounting violent harassment facing Pride Corner on Whyte: organizers
Pride Corner on Edmonton's Whyte Avenue is seeing an uptick in aggressive and hateful harassment, including a recent gun threat, organizers say.
-
Former Alberta Human Rights Commission chief to sue province over dismissal
Alberta's former Human Rights Commission chief will be taking legal action for what his lawyer says was an "unjust" termination.
Vancouver
-
B.C. government says school support staff across the province reach tentative deal
A tentative framework agreement has been reached for 40,000 unionized elementary and secondary support staff in British Columbia.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five years
For the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes.
-
98-year-old B.C. competitive swimmer strives to inspire after surviving war and losing love
Betty Brussel would never have imagined that — at 98 years old — people would ask to pose with her poolside.
Atlantic
-
N.B. victim of alleged sexual assault hopeful change is on horizon
She didn’t expect her story would gain the attention it has, but the alleged sexual assault victim at the centre of a discussion surrounding access to sexual assault forensic examinations says she’s hopeful that, by speaking out, it will spark real change.
-
N.B. man who held woman captive for almost a month in 2010 released on parole
A New Brunswick man who held a woman captive for almost a month in a rooming house in Moncton in 2010 has had special conditions imposed on his statutory release from prison.
-
Doors closed: ER shuts down for weekend in university town
A shortage of physicians will keep the doors closed all weekend at Horizon Health's Sackville Memorial Hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
'He will turn the last lap': Langford race car driver reflects on 68 years at Western Speedway
This weekend, Westshore Motorsports Park, formerly known as Western Speedway, will hold its final event in its current location. The hope is to find a new location, but so far, that hasn’t happened.
-
98-year-old B.C. competitive swimmer strives to inspire after surviving war and losing love
Betty Brussel would never have imagined that — at 98 years old — people would ask to pose with her poolside.
-
B.C. government says school support staff across the province reach tentative deal
A tentative framework agreement has been reached for 40,000 unionized elementary and secondary support staff in British Columbia.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman 'sick to stomach' after finding squirrel nest under car hood during oil change
A Toronto woman said she felt shocked and sick to her stomach after learning during a routine oil change that a squirrel had been nesting under the hood of her car.
-
Woman dead after being pulled from water at Toronto park
Emergency crews are performing life-saving measures on a person who was pulled from Lake Ontario at an Etobicoke park Saturday morning.
-
Here are 5 hidden gems that flew under the radar at TIFF
Here's a look at five titles that flew under the radar at TIFF, but should land a spot on your must-see list as they're released in the coming months:
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Poilievre victory seen as good news for Conservative Party of Quebec
Pierre Poilievre's successful bid to lead the federal Tories bodes well for the Conservative Party of Quebec, which is running in the provincial election on similar messages, analysts say.
-
Liberal leader Dominique Anglade promises a 'COP Quebec'
If elected, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said her party will hold a "COP Quebec," in other words, a major conference on climate change.
-
Youth convention and transportation on the leaders' agenda on the Quebec campaign trail
On Saturday, day 21 of the election campaign, some leaders are taking the opportunity to sweeten their beaks in creameries, as well as speak on topics related to transportation and language and culture.
Ottawa
-
Fatal stabbing at Ottawa's St. Laurent Centre
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in a stabbing outside the St. Laurent Centre on Friday afternoon. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
-
Ottawa renters see double-digit increase in rent rates, report says
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa increased 13.9 per cent in August from August 2021 to $1,820 a month, according to Rentals.ca.
-
Ottawa police search for missing 12-year-old girl
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl, last seen in the Blackburn Hamlet area.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
-
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
-
'Panic was going through my mind': Shooting rattles Kitchener neighborhood
Residents of a Kitchener neighbourhood say they’re on edge after gunfire rang out near their homes Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
'We cannot continue to skate by': Sask. nurses' union head says long ER waits are making patient outcomes worse
According to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, emergency rooms in Saskatoon are under intense strain, leading to the deteriorating health of patients waiting for transfers to different facilities.
-
Police await toxicology results in Sask. stabbing suspect's death
Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody.
-
Saskatoon man found guilty in 68-year-old's murder
A Saskatoon man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a 68-year-old man.
Northern Ontario
-
Morning house fire in Estaire
Greater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire, in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil new digital video board
There's a new state-of-the-art video board at the Sudbury Arena for Wolves fans to enjoy once the season resumes. The organization says this is top of the line when it comes to video boards in the Canadian Hockey League. But it was a message from the team's owner that had some wondering what his future intentions might be.
Winnipeg
-
-
Canadian cities facing housing supply crisis, Re/Max report says
A new report from Re/Max says housing supply in Canadian cities have seen continuous declines in the last decade and could reach a 'crisis point' if policymakers don't take urgent action to increase inventory.
-
'Demand for service outstripping resources': Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says officers are struggling to keep up as call volumes rise, and a public survey presented to the police board is showing the impact on citizens.
Regina
-
'Classic smash and grab': Regina restaurants out thousands of dollars following string of break-ins, thefts
It’s been an expensive few weeks for some locally owned businesses in Regina as they deal with an increase in break-ins and thefts.
-
'It was an uphill battle': Walk held to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and crystal meth
More than 100 people gathered in Regina on Friday to take part in a walk with the purpose of raising awareness about the dangers of crystal meth and fentanyl.
-
DNA experts take the stand in Dillon Whitehawk trial
The trial of Dylan Whitehawk for the murder of Keesha Bitternose continued Friday, with the Crown calling two DNA analysis experts to the stand.