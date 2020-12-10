CALGARY -- Jacob Markstrom took the long flight from Sweden and arrived in Calgary this past weekend, ready to launch what he - and Flames fans - hope will be a quest for the team's second Stanley Cup.

One of the prized free agents on the market, Markstrom opted to leave the Vancouver Canucks in the off-season, signing a six year, $36 million contract with the Flames.

Markstrom is in quarantine right now and living in teammate - and fellow Swede - Elias Lindholm’s basement.

Now that he's here, he's just another Calgarian stuck in a pandemic. Markstrom says he’s trying to find ways to pass the time.

“Watch a lot of soccer, watch movies, eat food and try to do some workouts here at home and that’s pretty much it,” he said with a laugh.

“Obviously with the time difference it’s been early mornings and early nights.”

Waiting game

Markstrom is waiting for word on when he can go to the Scotiabank Saddledome and skate in a small group with some of his new teammates.

With seven Swedes on the Flames roster and a couple of Canucks following him to Calgary, he’s hoping the transition to a new team will be a little easier.

“You know I talked to Chris Tanev and Josh Leivo. And Lindholm coming from the same town in Sweden and Joakim Nordstom too. You know we’re all excited to come in and you know this is a big challenge,” Markstrom said.

“This is an unbelievable group and I’m excited to see what we can do when hockey starts.”

Hockey could be starting as early as January 13. The NHL and it’s players association are closing in on a deal to drop the puck on a new season.

Markstrom says he’s fired up to put on the Flames' colors.

“Yeah, I want to play. I think I’m not the only one," he says. "You know that’s what I like to do.”

And Markstrom does it well. He’s been one of the top goaltenders in the National Hockey League the last few seasons.

Markstrom says he’s a very competitive person. He doesn’t like to lose at anything. Especially when it comes to playing goal.

“I hate losing and I just want to win," he says. " When you don’t play you can’t do either.”

That’s why he’s so excited to get back. All indications point to the Flames playing in an all Canadian division this season.

Markstom expects the rivalries to heat up.

“It’s almost going to be like a mini-playoff series every time," he says. "When you look at it stuff happens during games and when it happens a day ago or two days ago it’s pretty fresh. So it’s going to be tough games and I can’t wait.”

Markstom says he doesn’t plan on staying in Lindholm’s basement forever. He says when things start to settle down he’ll get his own place in Calgary.