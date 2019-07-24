The Calgary Flames and forward Sam Bennett have come to terms on a two-year deal with an average salary of $2.55 million ahead of Saturday's scheduled arbitration hearing.

The 23-year-old notched 13 goals and 14 assists in 71 games during the 2018-2019 season, was a minus 6 in plus/minus, and had 93 penalty minutes. He talled a goal and four helpers in the five games of the Flames first-round playoff exit to the Colorado Avalanche.

Bennett was the Flames first round pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (fourth overall) and has spent four seasons with the team.