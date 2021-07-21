CALGARY -- The Flames said so long to their longtime captain Wednesday.

Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft, ending his Flames career.

"I've said on countless occasions he's the moral compass of this team for a long time," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said in a press conference Wednesday evening.

"Him moving on is closing a really important chapter in this franchise."

Treliving thanked Giordano, his wife and kids for their contributions to the team, to the Flames' Foundation and to the city, where he was a beloved figure.

"This is part of the cruel side of the business of hockey," Treliving said. "I wish him nothing but the best - and we miss him."

Seattle got a great man today."

Earlier Wednesday, TSN Calgary bureau chief Salim Nadim Valji said on social media Wednesday morning the move would be announced when the draft happens, which started at 6 p.m. MT.

The Flames and many of Giordano's Flames teammates said farewell over social media.

Gio, 15 seasons along with memories and impact that will last a lifetime. You are a player to look up to and a person to aspire to. You and @laurengio1 have made this City a better place. We will miss you, and your off ice impact...well that’s not going anywhere. #ThankYouGio pic.twitter.com/rimEIIRSG8 — Flames Foundation (@FlamesFdn) July 22, 2021

The 6-1, 201 pound defenceman has been with the Flames since 2005. In 949 games, he tallied 143 goals and 366 assists for 509 points. In 2019, Giordano was awarded the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman.

A leader off the ice, Gio's impact and community work will be felt for years to come in #yyc. pic.twitter.com/iSFo5KYk3j — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 22, 2021

This one hurts to watch!! Best of luck to the best person and partner I’ve ever had the pleasure of playing with! We’re going to miss you @MarkGio05 pic.twitter.com/8KeF8WnoG9 — Rasmus Andersson (@RAndersson19) July 22, 2021 Gonna miss one of the best teammates and people I’ve had the pleasure of playing with. Best of luck in your future G pic.twitter.com/DdEu1IzlZm — Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) July 22, 2021



