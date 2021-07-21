Advertisement
Flames lose 'moral compass' and captain Mark Giordano to Seattle Kraken in expansion draft
CALGARY -- The Flames said so long to their longtime captain Wednesday.
Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft, ending his Flames career.
"I've said on countless occasions he's the moral compass of this team for a long time," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said in a press conference Wednesday evening.
"Him moving on is closing a really important chapter in this franchise."
Treliving thanked Giordano, his wife and kids for their contributions to the team, to the Flames' Foundation and to the city, where he was a beloved figure.
"This is part of the cruel side of the business of hockey," Treliving said. "I wish him nothing but the best - and we miss him."
Seattle got a great man today."
Earlier Wednesday, TSN Calgary bureau chief Salim Nadim Valji said on social media Wednesday morning the move would be announced when the draft happens, which started at 6 p.m. MT.
The Flames and many of Giordano's Flames teammates said farewell over social media.
The 6-1, 201 pound defenceman has been with the Flames since 2005. In 949 games, he tallied 143 goals and 366 assists for 509 points. In 2019, Giordano was awarded the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman.