Flames top Kings 4-2 to stay hot with fourth consecutive victory
Yegor Sharangovich scored the go-ahead goal at 12:09 of the third period as the Calgary Flames earned their fourth straight win, 4-2, over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.
Andrew Mangiapane, Blake Coleman, and Mikael Backlund, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (29-25-5), while Chris Tanev chipped in a pair of assists. The Flames remain five points back of Nashville for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
Jacob Markstrom had 20 stops to improve to 20-15-2.
Phillip Danault and Kevin Fiala provided the offence for Los Angeles (29-19-10), which has dropped the first two of its three-game Western Canada road trip. The Kings are tied in points with Nashville, but hold down the first wild-card spot having two games in hand.
Making his first start in four games, former Flame Cam Talbot had 33 saves for the Kings. He fell to 16-14-5.
On the go-ahead score, Sharangovich took a pass from Dryden Hunt, strode over the Los Angeles blue line and ripped a shot inside the goalpost on Talbot's glove side.
Scoreless through the first half of the game, the visitors opened the scoring at 12:08 of the second period when Danault picked the top corner with a slap shot from 40 feet out.
The lead was short-lived, however, with Calgary responding 48 seconds later.
Noah Hanifin's long pass found Mangiapane behind the Kings defence and on the breakaway, he fooled Talbot badly with a backhand-to-forehand deke that left him with an empty net to slam his 12th goal of the season into.
Continuing the sudden rapid fire scoring barrage, 56 seconds after that, the Flames took their first lead with Coleman knocking in a Jonathan Huberdeau rebound at 13:52.
Fiala evened the scored with 1:06 remaining in the middle frame, backhanding in a rebound after Markstrom could not control Anze Kopitar's initial shot.
With the visitors playing the second game in as many nights, Calgary started strong. The Flames outshot the Kings 10-3 in the opening 20 minutes, but the game remained scoreless thanks to a Los Angeles penalty kill that bent, but didn't break.
Calgary sustained pressure against the leagues' top-ranked penalty kill on two first-period opportunities, but couldn't turn that territorial edge into a goal with Talbot shutting the door.
KEMPE OUT
The Kings were without right-winger Adrian Kempe, who returned to Los Angeles for further examination after getting injured on Monday against Edmonton. In adjusting his lines, coach Jim Hiller moved Pierre-Luc Dubois and Quinton Byfield up to the top line to flank Kopitar, while rookie left-winger Alex Laferriere was dropped down to the third line.
MANGIAPANE MILESTONE
Mangiapane played in career game No. 400. Drafted by Calgary in the sixth round (166th overall) of the 2015 draft, he's one of only 13 active players drafted in the sixth round, who has reached 400 games. He's also the first from the sixth round of his draft class to reach that mark.
PLAYMAKER MARKSTROM
With his assist on Mangiapane's goal, Markstrom has five assists on the season. No other NHL goalie has more than two.
UP NEXT
Kings: Wrap up their road trip on Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks.
Flames: Play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From heavy rain to flash freezing, weather alerts in all 10 provinces and 2 territories
From heavy rain to flash freezing, Environment Canada issued weather alerts for all 10 provinces and two territories on Wednesday.
Gary Sinise's son, Mac Sinise, dies aged 33
Mac Sinise, the son of 'Forrest Gump' actor Gary Sinise, has died at the age of 33 following a long illness with a rare form of cancer, his family has announced.
5 injured after scaffolding collapses on building under construction in Trois-Rivieres
Five workers are in hospital after scaffolding collapsed on the site of a seniors' residence that was under construction in Trois-Rivieres.
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
Was it fair to take away Prince Harry's U.K. security detail when he moved to the U.S.? What a judge said
Prince Harry was not improperly stripped of his publicly funded security detail during visits to Britain after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the U.S., a London judge ruled Wednesday.
Idaho set to execute serial killer who is one of the longest-serving death row inmates in the U.S.
The hour of Thomas Eugene Creech's death has been set, and it is rapidly approaching. Creech has been convicted of five murders in three states and is suspected in several more.
N.S. police clarify last known location of woman and three-year-old boy found dead
Police in Nova Scotia have issued a clarification about the last known location of a 36-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were found dead on Tuesday.
These driving offences will soon come with an automatic impoundment and suspension in Sask.
Stunting, street racing and high-speed offences will come with new hefty penalties for Saskatchewan drivers beginning this spring.
Thomas Kingston, son-in-law of Prince Michael of Kent, dead at 45
Thomas Kingston, the financier husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died suddenly at the age of 45, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
New photos released of man believed to be responsible for hit-and-run death
RCMP have released new images of the man believed to be responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 45-year-old woman over the weekend.
-
Ottawa rejects Alberta's request to introduce new tracking for 'safer supply' drugs
The federal Liberal government is rejecting a proposal from the Alberta government to consider adding a "unique chemical identifier" to the pharmaceuticals being offered to users as an alternative to street drugs.
-
Alberta renewables sector fears politicization of energy as moratorium ends
A seven-month pause on wind and solar development in Alberta is coming to an end, but some involved in the sector say increased politicization threatens its future growth.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
-
B.C. lawyer Hong Guo disbarred a 2nd time for being 'ungovernable'
A Richmond lawyer who has been at the centre of Law Society of B.C. discipline proceedings for years has been disbarred for a second time.
-
Insurance company ordered to pay B.C. widow $400K in damages over denied claim
An insurance company that denied a B.C. widow's claim for accidental death benefits has been ordered by a judge to pay $400,000 in damages.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police clarify last known location of woman and three-year-old boy found dead
Police in Nova Scotia have issued a clarification about the last known location of a 36-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were found dead on Tuesday.
-
No injuries following structure fire in Saint John
Officials say nobody was injured following a structure fire in Saint John, N.B., Wednesday morning.
-
Weather warnings issued in Maritimes for strong wind, heavy rain Wednesday into Thursday
Strong winds and heavy rain are coming to the Maritimes this week.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
-
New reports highlight rising food prices in B.C.
A series of reports show that food banks are expecting another increase in demand this year. The rate of child poverty has increased and shoppers are no longer loyal to their regular food markets. This in an attempt by shoppers to make ends meet.
-
Pending short-term rental regulations already impacting B.C. tourists
Nicola Lloyd has been forced to adjust her B.C. travel plans after being told her Airbnb reservation needed to be cancelled.
Toronto
-
Ontario ban on use of celebrities in gambling ads begins today
A ban on the use of athletes and celebrities in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario is now in effect.
-
Special weather statement issued for Toronto ahead of 'sharp' temperature drop
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto ahead of a 'sharp' drop in temperature Wednesday afternoon.
-
A Toronto street pole is now covered in LEGO. Here's why
A mundane street pole in Toronto is getting attention as a community of artists builds a tower of LEGO – five feet and counting – around it.
Montreal
-
Stolen vehicles: Search underway in Montreal's west end
Quebec provincial police are searching a business on Cote-de-Liesse Road in Montreal's west end.
-
Wicked, wild weather heads to Montreal following record-breaking warmth
After two days of record-breaking temperatures, Montrealers should brace for some wild weather.
-
5 injured after scaffolding collapses on building under construction in Trois-Rivieres
Five workers are in hospital after scaffolding collapsed on the site of a seniors' residence that was under construction in Trois-Rivieres.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa, NCC reach agreement on Brian Coburn Blvd. extension in east end
The city of Ottawa and the National Capital Commission have reached an agreement to "improve transit" in Ottawa's east end, including building a two-lane westerly extension of Brian Coburn Boulevard from Navan Road to the northern segment of the existing Renaud Road.
-
FLASH FREEZE WARNING
FLASH FREEZE WARNING Record-warm temperatures followed by 14-degree drop in 3 hours in Ottawa today
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 14 C on Wednesday, before temperatures suddenly drop overnight to a low of -14 C. A Flash Freeze Warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in Ottawa this winter
Statistics released by Ratehub.ca shows homebuyers needed to earn an income of $128,840 to buy the average priced home in Ottawa. That's down from $133,660 a year income in December and $138,260 last July.
Kitchener
-
Flash freeze expected Wednesday afternoon
Despite a mild morning, winter will be returning in a big way on Wednesday.
-
Vigil held for Kitchener man fatally shot by police
Family and friends gathered to remember 31-year-old Nicholas Nembhard, who was fatally shot by police earlier this month.
-
Changeroom designs for Cambridge Recreation Complex cause tension at council meeting
Designs for the future Cambridge Recreation Complex were causing tension at a city council meeting Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
Nurses, doctors leaving rural Sask. in high numbers: report
New data is highlighting the difficulty of retaining healthcare workers in rural Saskatchewan as more doctors and nurses continue to leave the province.
-
City councillor says motion could put brakes on controversial homeless shelter
Residents are continuing to pressure city officials to change the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Sutherland.
Northern Ontario
-
Pedestrian killed by pickup truck on Highway 17
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Highway 17 in the Serpent River area, between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, Tuesday night, police say.
-
Sudbury doctor drama: controversial cardiologist 'exposed patients to harm,' fought with colleagues
In a ruling released this week, a prominent Sudbury cardiologist lost his long battle to restore his hospital privileges at Health Sciences North.
-
Northern Ontario mom calls for change at pharmacies after prescription error
On Feb. 12, Natalie Desroches sent her husband to Shoppers Drug Mart at Highway 655 in Timmins to pick up their son's ADHD medication.
Winnipeg
-
Major fire in Winnipeg forces Wednesday morning road closures
A fire in Winnipeg’s Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood has forced road closures in the area on Wednesday morning.
-
'I believe this is a strong NHL market': Bettman tries to put fears to rest as Jets deal with low attendance
Gary Bettman had a clear message for Winnipeg Jets fans during his media availability Tuesday – he is confident in the team and the hockey market, and the Jets aren't going anywhere.
-
Community pool in Winnipeg to close down due to budget cuts
Residents in the Brooklands neighbourhood are trying to prevent their indoor pool from going under.
Regina
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
Regina police say amount of fentanyl seized in bust contained 4.5 million lethal doses
At the most recent Board of Police Commissioners meeting, Regina police commented on a recent bust where over nine kilograms of fentanyl were seized.
-
Volunteers come together in support of food security initiative: Yorkton Community Fridge
With people continuously donating and taking food items, the Yorkton Community Fridge has been going strong for the past few months.