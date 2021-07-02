Advertisement
Flash floods play havoc with Calgary traffic in Friday thunderstorms
Traffic was disrupted by flash flooding on a number of Calgary streets Friday evening due to heavy thunderstorms. Above, the intersection of 16th Ave. N.E. and 52nd Street
CALGARY -- Heavy rainfall early Friday evening disrupted traffic as a number of streets were flooded.
The area around the Marlborough Mall was impassable around 6:30 p.m.
Nearby, at 52 St. and 16 Ave. N.E., it was the same story.
Pooling water was also evident at 52nd St. and 32nd Ave. N.E.
There were reports of flash flooding on 17 Avenue S.W. near Meegan Road as well.
Hazardous traffic conditions were reported at 36th St. and Rundlehorn Dr. N.E.
There was also a power outage at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Madigan Drive N.E. mentioned on social media.
There was also trouble on Crowchild Trail between 17 Ave S.W. and 33 Ave S.W.
Motorists were being advised to avoid these areas.
Golf ball-sized hail was reported to have fallen in the Chaparral neighbourhood of Calgary.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Calgary Friday evening.